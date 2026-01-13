Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Streamlining Product Liability MDLs With AI And Rule 16.1

By James Sullivan and Abigail Cahn-Gambino ( January 13, 2026, 11:37 AM EST) -- With Rule 16.1 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure now in effect, and the sophistication of artificial intelligence continuing to advance, parties have the opportunity to better confront the significant data challenges presented by multidistrict litigation for product liability claims....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies