Minn. Lawmakers Demand ICE Halt Native Detentions

By Crystal Owens ( January 12, 2026, 2:35 PM EST) -- Members of the Minnesota Legislature's Native American Caucus are demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement stop targeting Indigenous individuals after four Oglala Sioux tribal members were detained in Minneapolis amid continuing immigration raids....

