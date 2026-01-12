Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amendments Can't Fix Faulty Indictment, Mass. Justices Say

By Julie Manganis ( January 12, 2026, 1:50 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts man's indictment under the wrong subsection of a criminal statute could not be addressed through an amendment because it went to the substance of the case, the state's highest court said Monday in vacating his convictions for aggravated child rape....

