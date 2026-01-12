Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paramount Sues In Del. For Warner Bros., Netflix Merger Facts

By Jeff Montgomery ( January 12, 2026, 7:25 PM EST) -- Paramount Skydance Corp. sued Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. in Delaware Chancery Court Monday for court-compelled disclosure of more details on WBD's proposed $82.7 billion tie-up with Netflix, and reported that it plans to run a slate of candidates for WBD's board to push Paramount's offer....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies