Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Panel Doesn't Blink At $50M Bungled Root Canal Verdict

By Chart Riggall ( January 13, 2026, 3:04 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals appeared skeptical Tuesday of an Atlanta dentist's bid to overturn a $50 million malpractice verdict against him over a botched root canal, doubting that the award necessarily "shocks the conscience" merely because an earlier, smaller verdict was thrown out on that basis....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies