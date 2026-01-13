Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Court Clears Title Insurer In Lender's Foreclosure Loss

By Julie Manganis ( January 13, 2026, 3:11 PM EST) -- A title insurance company's successful effort to dissolve a previously missed $1.6 million attachment on a piece of property was all that was required to absolve it of liability to a second mortgage lender after the primary lender foreclosed, a panel of Massachusetts' intermediate-level appeals court concluded Tuesday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms