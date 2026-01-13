Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Workers Seek $126M In Seattle Hospital System Wage Row

By Irene Spezzamonte ( January 13, 2026, 5:25 PM EST) -- Seattle-area hospital system Swedish Health Services should shell out about $126 million to settle wage violations, after a state court found that the system failed to provide a second meal break on longer shifts and that its rounding practices led to unpaid wages, the workers said....

