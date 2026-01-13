Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Appeals Panel Skeptical Pipeline Death Falls Under FAA

By Spencer Brewer ( January 13, 2026, 7:37 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals panel seemed hesitant to buy Energy Transfer's argument that it can compel arbitration in a suit brought by the family of a man killed in a pipeline explosion, asking Tuesday whether the employee's work qualifies as interstate commerce and therefore falls outside the Federal Arbitration Act....

