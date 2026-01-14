Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Czech Co. Seeks $873M IPO On Defense Spending Wave

By Nate Beck ( January 14, 2026, 5:47 PM EST) -- Prague-based defense company Czechoslovak Group said Wednesday that it plans to raise some $873.3 million by listing on Euronext Amsterdam in the coming weeks, in an initial public offering following rising defense spending from European and NATO governments....

