Alternative Asset 401(k) Investing Rule Sent To OMB

By Kellie Mejdrich ( January 14, 2026, 1:42 PM EST) -- The White House Office of Management and Budget is reviewing a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits arm related to fiduciary duties involved with alternative asset investing in 401(k)s, marking the last hurdle before the regulations' release for public comment. ...

