Nationals' Broadcasts Leave MASN For MLB After Settlement

By David Steele ( January 14, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball will produce and broadcast Washington Nationals games on the league's cable and streaming services this season, it announced Wednesday, following a deal that resolved a yearslong legal battle over the team's broadcast rights with the regional network operated by the Baltimore Orioles....

