Kaiser Entities Settle Medicare Fraud Claims For $556M

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 14, 2026, 9:41 PM EST) -- Five Kaiser Permanente affiliates agreed to a $556 million settlement resolving allegations they defrauded the government by submitting invalid medical diagnoses for Medicare Advantage Plan enrollees, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday....

