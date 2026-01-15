Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Property Developer Now Seeking $1.6B From Honduras

By Caroline Simson ( January 15, 2026, 9:14 PM EST) -- A U.S. property developer pursuing a treaty claim against Honduras after the country nixed a law creating special economic zones known as ZEDEs is no longer seeking as much as $10.7 billion in the dispute, saying it would prefer for the parties "to put aside their differences."...

