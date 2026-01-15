Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Five Tribes Demand Federal Talks On Indian Education Deals

By Crystal Owens ( January 15, 2026, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes has approved a series of resolutions that call for more formal consultation efforts from federal agencies, oppose an immigration detention center in Oklahoma and support Haskell Indian Nations University's efforts to transition to a self-governing, federally chartered corporation....

