Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Condo Association Sued Over Fatal Trip On Chewy Box

By Brian Steele ( January 16, 2026, 12:57 PM EST) -- The estate of a woman who died after tripping over a Chewy Inc. delivery package has filed a new lawsuit in Connecticut state court that blames a Stratford-based condominium association and related entities for allegedly allowing the box to be placed in a dangerous location....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies