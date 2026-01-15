Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wrong Word Dooms Med Mal Suit Against UT Cancer Center

By Y. Peter Kang ( January 15, 2026, 8:55 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday dismissed a suit accusing the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center of causing a cancer patient's injuries from "chemotherapy," saying that because the treatment was actually "immunotherapy," an exception to governmental immunity did not apply....

