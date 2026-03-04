Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Limit Courts' Purview Over Persecution Findings

By Britain Eakin ( March 4, 2026, 10:25 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained federal courts' ability to review determinations from the Board of Immigration Appeals over whether the past mistreatment of asylum seekers constitutes persecution, saying courts must apply a deferential substantial evidence review to the board's judgment....

