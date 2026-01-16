Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

What To Expect From USPTO's Essential Patent Group

By Ryan Davis ( January 16, 2026, 10:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's new working group aimed at promoting "robust and predictable" standard-essential patent remedies will face challenges in its goal of clarifying patent valuations, but could encourage more lawsuits and participation in standards, attorneys say....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies