Metal Recycling Cos. Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Site

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 16, 2026, 6:17 PM EST) -- Eastern Metal Recycling LLC and its affiliates were hit Friday with a proposed class action by property owners who claim the companies are illegally operating a waterfront scrap-metal facility that has inundated their New Jersey neighborhood with toxic dust, deafening noise and repeated fires since opening in 2023....

