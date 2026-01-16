Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seneca Nation Pushes To End NY Jurisdiction On Tribal Lands

By Crystal Owens ( January 16, 2026, 2:22 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation of New York has urged Congress to pass a bill that would nullify a 1948 law that gives the state criminal and civil jurisdiction over its tribal lands, saying the legislation strengthens public safety accountability and reduces the opportunity for illegal activities to flourish under legal uncertainty....

