Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Taxation With Representation: Stibbe, A&O Shearman, Latham

By Zak Kostro ( January 16, 2026, 4:38 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. plans to complete its deal to snap up coffee company JDE Peet's NV, Boston Scientific Corp. acquires medical device company Penumbra Inc., and fitness and wellness platform parent Playlist merges with fitness technology company EGYM....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies