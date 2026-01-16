Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pinnacle Ch. 11 Buyer's Repair Pledge Enough For Sale OK

By Vince Sullivan ( January 16, 2026, 5:39 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge approved the $451 million sale of 93 properties in the Chapter 11 case of real estate entities affiliated with Pinnacle Group, saying the buyer's plan to invest $30 million in repairs and maintenance for the buildings is enough to adequately assure residents it will perform its management obligations....

