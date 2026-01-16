Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judicial Candidate Nixed From Ballot Over Text To Rival

By Spencer Brewer ( January 16, 2026, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Texas judge ruled a candidate for a state judicial seat in Houston ineligible for the March primary election, finding the candidate violated the state's Election Code by trying to coerce her opponent into withdrawing from the race....

