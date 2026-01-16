Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Foods Workers' $2.4M Wage Deal Scores Initial OK

By Gina Kim ( January 16, 2026, 8:11 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge on Thursday granted preliminary approval to US Foods' $2.4 million class action settlement with nearly 3,000 current and former workers who alleged the food service retailer systematically shorted them on breaks, overtime pay, sick leave and expense reimbursements....

