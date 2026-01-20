Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Edison Blames LA County, Others For Exacerbating Eaton Fire

By Gina Kim ( January 20, 2026, 9:52 PM EST) -- Southern California Edison filed a cross-complaint in California state court on Friday against several public and private entities, including Los Angeles County and the city of Pasadena, alleging they are also at fault for exacerbating the damage left by the devastating Eaton fire that sparked in January 2025....

