Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lender Says Distillery Partner Diverted Funds Meant For Bills

By Matthew Santoni ( January 20, 2026, 3:32 PM EST) -- A minority owner of Pittsburgh-based Maggie's Farm distillery allegedly took $10,000 from the business for his own venture with the help of an employee and a partner from Maiello Brungo Maiello, according to a lender that's allegedly owed $1.9 million from the struggling business. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies