Kim Kardashian's Skims Settles NJ Consumer Fraud Suit

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 20, 2026, 5:38 PM EST) -- Skims Body Inc. will pay a $200,000 civil penalty and continue refunding New Jersey shoppers after improperly collecting sales tax on clothing that should have been tax exempt for nearly five years, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced Tuesday....

