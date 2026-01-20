Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Sues Nursing Home Owners Over Missing Medicaid Funds

By George Woolston ( January 20, 2026, 3:55 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller has demanded the owners of two Garden State nursing homes repay millions in Medicaid funds the office recently found they diverted to themselves while neglecting their facilities' residents, according to a complaint filed Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies