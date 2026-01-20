Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Justices Sharply Limit Attorney Liability To Nonclients

By Carla Baranauckas ( January 20, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court adopted a formal framework on Tuesday for determining when attorneys owe a duty of care to nonclients, affirming that estate lawyers generally cannot be sued for malpractice by disappointed heirs without clear proof the lawyer was engaged to benefit them directly....

