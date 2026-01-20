Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fulton County Says DA Should Foot Trump Election Case Bill

By Emily Johnson ( January 20, 2026, 4:29 PM EST) -- Fulton County told a Georgia state court that a new state law requires the disqualified district attorney's office to pay for millions of dollars in legal fees requested by President Donald Trump and others after defeating election interference charges, pushing back on the argument that the fees would be paid from the county's own coffers....

