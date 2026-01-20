Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ogletree Adds Federal Agency Vets As Practice Co-Chairs

By Andrea Keckley ( January 20, 2026, 4:38 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC announced Tuesday that it has tapped a prominent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alum from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP to co-chair its whistleblower and compliance practice group and a former U.S. Department of Justice litigator from Booz Allen Hamilton to co-chair its government contracting and reporting practice group....

