McCarter & English Knocks Down Biotech Malpractice Appeal

By Madison Arnold ( January 20, 2026, 4:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a biotech company's malpractice and related claims against McCarter & English LLP, finding the biotech company was required to bring those allegations during the firm's earlier suit to recover more than $837,000 in unpaid legal fees....

