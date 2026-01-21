Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AI Recruiting Co. Eightfold Sued Over Job Applicant 'Dossiers'

By Dorothy Atkins ( January 21, 2026, 5:24 PM EST) -- Job applicants have hit Eightfold AI with a proposed class action in California court, alleging the artificial intelligence company's business model violates longstanding consumer protection statutes by using "opaque" closely guarded AI algorithms to scrape personal data and generate "dossiers" on job applicants for major employers without applicants' knowledge or consent....

