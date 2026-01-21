Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justices Reverse Clickwrap Arbitration Limits, For Now

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( January 21, 2026, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has determined that a lower appellate court was too quick to declare that "clickwrap" arbitration agreements buried in apps' and websites' terms of service erode the constitutional right to trial by jury, reversing a decision that invalidated such an agreement in an injury suit against Uber....

