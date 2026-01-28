Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What Businesses Offering AI Should Expect From The FTC

By Julia Ensor and John Feldman ( January 28, 2026, 3:57 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission reopened and set aside a 2024 administrative order against Rytr LLC.[1] The six-page set-aside order concludes that the case against Rytr unduly burdened artificial intelligence innovation in violation of the Trump administration's executive order about removing barriers to American leadership in AI,[2] and America's AI Action Plan.[3]...

