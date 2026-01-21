Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Netflix's $83B Warner Bros. Deal Draws DOJ Scrutiny

By Bryan Koenig ( January 21, 2026, 7:02 PM EST) -- Warner Bros. Discovery has disclosed that Netflix's proposed $82.7 billion purchase of the entertainment giant is now under an antitrust microscope, after the U.S. Department of Justice kicked off an in-depth probe that keeps the deal from closing for the time being....

