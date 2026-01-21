Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Texas AG Launches Investigation Into Vaccine Incentives

By Spencer Brewer ( January 21, 2026, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Texas attorney general launched what it characterized as a sweeping, multi-industry investigation into financial incentives for medical providers to recommend childhood vaccines, saying providers regularly dish out vaccines that "are not proven to be safe or necessary."...

