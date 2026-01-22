Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McGuireWoods Litigator Joins Dorsey & Whitney In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe ( January 22, 2026, 12:49 PM EST) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has bolstered its Texas litigation platform and deepened its offerings to financial services clients confronting complex regulatory and enforcement challenges with a Dallas-based partner who came aboard from McGuireWoods LLP....

