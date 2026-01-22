Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Sues Dr. Phil's Son To Stop NYPD Reality Show

By Hailey Konnath ( January 21, 2026, 11:06 PM EST) -- The city of New York on Wednesday sued the son of celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil in state court, claiming that he and his production company plan to air a reality television show about the New York Police Department that contains footage that would threaten the lives and safety of active police officers, witnesses and victims....

