Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Conn. High Court Snapshot: $13.2M Estate Tax Tops January

By Aaron Keller ( January 23, 2026, 8:44 PM EST) -- The state of Connecticut's attempt to collect $13.2 million in taxes from the estate of a healthcare executive and a hospital's potential liability for releasing a mental health patient who later killed his girlfriend are two of the top cases on the Connecticut Supreme Court's January and February docket....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies