Ex-Ga. GOP Chair Likely Stuck With Party's Settlement Bill

By Chart Riggall ( January 22, 2026, 1:23 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals signaled Thursday it was unlikely to throw out a judgment the state Republican Party won against its former chairman after he allegedly botched settlement talks in an underlying suit, due largely to his failure to obtain the trial court's record....

