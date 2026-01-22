Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Sues JPMorgan For $5B Over Account Closures

By Jon Hill ( January 22, 2026, 3:20 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday sued JPMorgan Chase in Florida state court for at least $5 billion in damages, alleging it unlawfully "debanked" him and an array of his business ventures shortly after the end of his first term....

