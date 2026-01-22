Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Court Sides With Tenants In Background Check Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( January 22, 2026, 11:49 PM EST) -- A California appellate court on Wednesday issued a landmark opinion partially resurrecting a suit accusing a Los Angeles-area landlord of illegally refusing to share various background check information with rental applicants, finding that tenants do have standing to sue under California law even if they haven't suffered any actual damages....

