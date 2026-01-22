Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ford, GM Industrial Bank Bids Get FDIC Approval

By Jon Hill ( January 22, 2026, 10:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Thursday that it has signed off on industrial loan company applications from Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., clearing the two automakers to open federally insured banking units over objections from community bankers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies