Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top Treasury Attorney Returns To WilmerHale's DC Team

By Jack Rodgers ( January 26, 2026, 7:01 AM EST) -- WilmerHale announced Monday it welcomed back a former attorney who stepped away from the firm three years ago to serve in the chief counsel's office at U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, where he advised agency leaders on enforcement of emergency economic powers legislation, the constitutional implications of imposing sanctions and other matters.  ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies