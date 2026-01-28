Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How FERC Is Shaping The Future Of Data Center Grid Use

By Linda Walsh and Emily Starobin ( January 28, 2026, 5:03 PM EST) -- Two recent orders from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission affecting the PJM Interconnection LLC and Southwest Power Pool Inc. regions offer the first glimpse into how FERC will address the challenges currently facing the nation's electricity grid....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies