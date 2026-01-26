Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Long Island Town Says Cannabis Law Doesn't Preempt Zoning

By Sam Reisman ( January 26, 2026, 8:34 PM EST) -- A Long Island town has told a New York intermediate appellate court that the state's cannabis law cannot preempt localities from enforcing their zoning policies when it comes to allowing where marijuana stores can be located....

