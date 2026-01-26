Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. High Court Says Xcel's Immunity Bid Went Too Far

By Rachel Konieczny ( January 26, 2026, 8:02 PM EST) -- A Colorado regulatory agency lacked the authority to approve a tariff limiting Xcel Energy's liability from a man's personal injury claim, the Colorado Supreme Court held Monday in a ruling that also rejected an appellate court's finding that the tariff does not extend to non-Xcel customers....

