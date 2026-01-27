Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Says Developer Must Pay For Unfinished Condos

By Isaac Monterose ( January 27, 2026, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Florida state court judge has sided with two Bolivian investors who accused a condominium developer of not returning their deposits after the developer failed to complete two condominium units on time, ruling that the investors have shown that the developer breached their contracts by not finishing the units despite being paid to do so....

