Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Salesforce Nabs $5.6B 'Missionforce' Contract With Army

By Rae Ann Varona ( January 27, 2026, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army has awarded Salesforce an up to $5.6 billion contract that would enable the U.S. Department of Defense to leverage the customer relationship management company's data architecture and cloud technologies to build out agentic artificial intelligence....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies